Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.
About Apple
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.