Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.66.

KOS opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 3.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,285,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 1,176,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,344,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 365,502 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 219,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

