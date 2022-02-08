Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,226 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $226,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.