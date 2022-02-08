Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. 52,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

