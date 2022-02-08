KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$5.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.
Shares of KLAC stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.08 and a 200-day moving average of $373.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.00.
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
