KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$5.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.08 and a 200-day moving average of $373.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

