KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

