Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 145,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

