Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.44. 55,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

