Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.
In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
