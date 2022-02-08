Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $316,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.