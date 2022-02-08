Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. 6,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,169. Kforce has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kforce by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.