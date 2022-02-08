Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928,885 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for 2.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $36,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KW opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.