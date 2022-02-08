Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 36,551 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

