Keith A. Sultana Sells 3,520 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TT traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.06. 1,757,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $144.78 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

