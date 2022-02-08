Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.78

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.98. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 13,383 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -25.15%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

