K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.83.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.31.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.64 million. Analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.