Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,100 by Analysts at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 9,800 ($132.52) to GBX 6,100 ($82.49) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.87) to GBX 7,300 ($98.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,924.43.
GRUB stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
