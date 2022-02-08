Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,100 by Analysts at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 9,800 ($132.52) to GBX 6,100 ($82.49) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.87) to GBX 7,300 ($98.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,924.43.

GRUB stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

