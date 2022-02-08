Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JUP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.46) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 290 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

LON:JUP opened at GBX 226 ($3.06) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 221.40 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

