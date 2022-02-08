Junto Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 86,137 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,137 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

