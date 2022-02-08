Junto Capital Management LP Makes New $30.80 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52,720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,901 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.60 and its 200 day moving average is $580.01. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

