Junto Capital Management LP Invests $56.14 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 576,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,143,000. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

