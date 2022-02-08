Junto Capital Management LP Increases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 2.2% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $71,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,016,000 after buying an additional 31,409 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,524,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,116.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $235.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

