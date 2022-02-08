Jump Financial LLC Invests $267,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem stock opened at $449.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.37 and its 200-day moving average is $410.40. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

