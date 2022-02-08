Jump Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $49,741,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $24,396,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

