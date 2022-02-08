Jump Financial LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 222,597 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $515.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

