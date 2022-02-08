Jump Financial LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $404.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.