Jump Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $48,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $36,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 214.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 839.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 567,228 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $22,743,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

