Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

