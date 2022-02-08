JulSwap (JULD) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $555,447.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

