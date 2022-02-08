JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $275.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.24.

Shares of APD opened at $254.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.10. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $249.79 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

