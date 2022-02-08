JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Purchased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 1.0% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $914,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.