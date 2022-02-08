Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

JNCE stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 316,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

