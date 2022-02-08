Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 54.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 285,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

