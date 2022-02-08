Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.400-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.90 billion-$100.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.88 billion.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.51. 6,295,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,991. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $451.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

