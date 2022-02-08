John A. Utz Sells 2,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ASB opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.