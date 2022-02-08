Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Jerash Holdings (US) has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JRSH stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

