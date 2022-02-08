Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capri in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

CPRI stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. Capri has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after acquiring an additional 247,067 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

