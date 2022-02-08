Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Timken Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Timken by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

