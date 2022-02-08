Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Japan Airport Terminal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Japan Airport Terminal stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $27.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

