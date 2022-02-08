Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 195.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

