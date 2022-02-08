Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE:JHG opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

