IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.17. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 318,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

