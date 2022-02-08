Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Director Robert M. Friedland Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Director Robert M. Friedland purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $302,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.