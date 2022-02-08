iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,045 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 279,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 882,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 416,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

