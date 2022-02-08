iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.