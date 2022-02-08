iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $46,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.09. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,242. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

