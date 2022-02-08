iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.64. 63,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,603. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.22 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

