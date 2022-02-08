iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 266,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.37. 52,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,717. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

