iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $249.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.