iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) shares traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 119,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 239,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (IBDL)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.