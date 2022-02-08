iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 2,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,616. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.