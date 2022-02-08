iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 2,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,616. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.